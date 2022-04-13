UK investigating puzzling spike in liver disease in children

LONDON (AP) — Scientists are investigating a puzzling spike in liver disease in children across the United Kingdom. The U.K. Health Security Agency said this week that public health personnel are looking into 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, detected in children since January. They don’t yet know the cause or whether there are any links between the affected youngsters. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis weren’t found in the cases. Scientists and doctors are considering other possible causes, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said doctors in other countries should report potential infections in case the outbreak isn’t limited to Britain.