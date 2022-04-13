Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 5 French

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say a tourist bus has collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames, killing at least 10 people including four French and a Belgian. The crash happened some 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of the ancient city of Luxor, as the bus travelled to the temples of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, provincial authorities said in a statement. Along with the tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash. At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said.