Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda is on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominate the headlines. So Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. The policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office.