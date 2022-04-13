Sri Lanka’s prime minister invites protesters for talks

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister has offered to meet with protesters occupying the entrance to the president’s office, saying he would listen to their ideas to resolve the economic, social and political challenges facing the country. The protesters were camped out for a fifth straight day Wednesday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the head of state, holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s older brother, said he is “willing to talk to” representatives of the protesters gathered in the capital, Colombo, according to a statement signed by his media secretary.