South African army extends mission against Mozambique rebels

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — A South African general says the deployment of South Africa’s military in northern Mozambique has been extended while its role has shifted from aggressively fighting Islamic extremist rebels to a peacekeeping effort. The chief of the South African mission to Mozambique, Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya, said Wednesday that about 600 South African troops have been in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province since October last year and have destroyed several of the extremists’ bases. The South African troops are part of a joint regional force of about 1,000 soldiers sent by the 16-nation Southern African Development Community to support Mozambique in its battle against the rebels. Other countries contributing troops include Angola, Botswana, Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia.