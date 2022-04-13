Skip to Content
Russian convicted of spying in Germany, gets suspended term

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a Russian man of espionage and given him a one-year suspended sentence in a case in which he was accused of passing information about European rockets to Russian intelligence. The defendant worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professor at the University of Augsburg until his arrest in June. The Munich state court found he had accepted that he was doing research for a Russian intelligence agency. Prosecutors have said that the Russian met regularly with a handler for the SVR foreign intelligence service and passed on information about aerospace research products, particularly the various development stages of the Ariane space launcher. 

