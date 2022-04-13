Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK and BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death.”