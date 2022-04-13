Police: Man who stalked attorney Bakari Sellers arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have arrested a man who allegedly sent dozens of threats to civil rights attorney and former state lawmaker Bakari Sellers. Grant Edward Olson Jr., of Asheville, North Carolina, is also accused of intimidating Sellers for exercising his civil rights as an attorney, television commentator and lobbyist. Authorities say Olson sent dozens of messages to Sellers on Instagram that included racial slurs and indications that Olson was armed. Police said Olson admitted to sending the messages. Sellers, who’s Black, thanked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for last week’s arrest and said the the threats affected not just him but his family.