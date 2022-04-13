Nobel laureate demands justice for sexual violence victims

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In Ukraine, allegations mount of sexual violence against women by Russian soldiers. In northern Ethiopia, a woman taken to an Eritrean Defense Forces camp was raped by 27 soldiers and contracted AIDS. And in Iraq, 2,800 Yazidi woman and children have been captives of the Islamic State extremist group for eight years, many subjected to sexual violence. These are some of the examples raised at a U.N. Security Council meeting on accountability for rape and other crimes in conflicts Wednesday by U.N. envoy and Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, who criticized the council for failing to ensure justice for victims.