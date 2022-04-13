Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Illinois officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station last year. Scott Hyden of Highland entered the plea in a Madison County court Wednesday in the slaying of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons at a gas station. The 36-year-old Timmins was a 14-year law enforcement veteran investigating what he suspected was a stolen vehicle at a gas station off Interstate 270 shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 26. Illinois State Police said Hyden shot Timmins in the face and neck. Pontoon Beach is a suburb northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.