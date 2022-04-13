Libya’s rival officials meet in Egypt for talks on elections

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Rival Libyan officials have begun talks in the Egyptian capital on disputed constitutional arrangements for their country’s elections. The spokesman of Libya’s east-based parliament says the U.N.-brokered talks in Cairo include 12 lawmakers from the assembly and the same number from the High Council of State, an advisory body based in the capital of Tripoli, in western Libya. The U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Sunday the meetings will conclude next Wednesday. Libya has been pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power after tentative steps towards unity in the past year, following a decade of civil war.