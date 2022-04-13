Juul to pay $22.5 million to settle Washington vaping suit

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the state has reached an settlement with e-cigarette giant Juul Labs, which will pay the state $22.5 million. The company also agreed to a variety of reforms to prevent underage use and sales. Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit in September 2020, saying the country’s largest e-cigarette company targeted underage consumers and deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product. Juul Labs admitted no wrongdoing in settling the case and in an email after the announcement called it “another step in our ongoing effort to reset our company and resolve issues from the past.” It’s the fourth such settlement with states by the company within the past year.