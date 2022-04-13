Japan, US hold navy drills off Koreas amid nuke test worry

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese warships are conducting a joint naval exercise in a rare location — in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. Led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, the countries are showcasing their close military alliance amid growing speculation of North Korea’s missile or nuclear testing in coming weeks. Defense experts have warned that North Korea may launch another missile or conduct a nuclear test as early as later this week when Pyongyang marks the birth anniversary of founding leader Kim Il Sung. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the exercise does not target a specific country.