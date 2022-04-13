Israeli forces kill Palestinian as West Bank raids continue

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. The Ministry said Muhammad Assaf, 34, was shot in the chest Wednesday in the West Bank city of Nablus. The details surrounding his death were not immediately available and the Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israel has sent troops to comb through Palestinians cities and villages in recent days, looking for suspects or accomplices tied to recent Palestinian attacks on Israelis.