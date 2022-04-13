IS supporter given life sentence for murdering UK lawmaker

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — An Islamic State supporter has been given a whole-life sentence for stabbing a British lawmaker to death in revenge for his voting in support for airstrikes on Syria. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted of murdering Conservative lawmaker David Amess and preparing terrorist acts. Justice Nigel Sweeney said “the defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done — quite the reverse.” He added that the murder “struck at the heart of democracy.” Ali stabbed Amess with a carving knife in October while he was meeting with voters in eastern England. The whole-life sentence means Ali will never be eligible for parole. Amess’ family said they are still heartbroken by the politician’s slaying.