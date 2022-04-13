Germany OKs raising rainbow flag at government buildings

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says it has authorized raising the rainbow flag at federal government buildings on some occasions, a move meant to end discussions about unclear rules and signal acceptance of diversity. The ministry said Wednesday that flying the rainbow flag “must be related to a concrete date,” such as Pride marches or the June 28 anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprisings in New York that helped propel a global LGBTQ movement. It said that, until now, there had been no rule formally allowing the flag, “which in the past has frequently led to discussions.” The decision comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition of three socially liberal parties, which took office in December, pursues an agenda of social reforms.