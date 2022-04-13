East and Horn of Africa prep for worst drought in decades

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in forty years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall was recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said rains will likely fail for a fourth consecutive year, triggering fears of increased cases of malnutrition, threats to livelihoods and severe risks for 29 million people in the region. Meteorologists are linking the unfolding drought to increased warming in the Indian Ocean, which has led to frequent cyclones. It’s feared that climate change will continue to worsen weather in the region.