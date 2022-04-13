Deaths of Baltimore firefighters in blaze ruled homicides

By BRYAN GALLION

Associated Press

Baltimore police say the deaths of three firefighters who got trapped in a burning vacant home when it partially collapsed were determined to be homicides. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also classified the January fire as “incendiary” on Wednesday. That means it was set or spread into an area where flames shouldn’t be and involves a violation of law, whether intentional or not. A person of interest has been identified and authorities said additional tips from the public aren’t needed. One firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene and two died at a hospital. Another who was injured was released a few days later.