Cops: California store owner fires at shoplifters, hits girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at shoplifters but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl, fled the state and was arrested in Nevada. Authorities say Marquel Cockrell was chasing the shoplifters frm his store in a mall in the city of Victorville Tuesday and fired multiple shots. Deputies found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition and the malls stores were locked down. Nevada State Police arrested Cockrell several hours later. He was jailed in Las Vegas Wednesday and records did not indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.