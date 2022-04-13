Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has refiled criminal charges against three men involved in the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. A judge dismissed first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges on April 5 against Kenneth McKee, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell related to the sinking of a tourist boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Schmitt refiled the involuntary manslaughter charges last Thursday. He said in a statement Wednesday that his office is committed to seeking justice for the 17 victims. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas died when the boat sank.