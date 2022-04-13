Skip to Content
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

Amazon says it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services. The move comes as the e-commerce giant faces rising costs. Seattle-based Amazon said Wednesday on its website that the added fees will take effect April 28 and are subject to change. Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Amazon said its new fees will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. The fees will also apply to products ordered before April 28, but are shipped and delivered after that date.  

