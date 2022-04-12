‘Wrong’: Dem candidates blast PAC influence in new district

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The battle over who represents Oregon’s new congressional district has become heated as six Democratic candidates jointly denounced almost $1 million in support for a rival party member by a super PAC that focuses on electing Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives. The candidates in the 6th District race noted candidate Carrick Flynn, who received the support from the House Majority PAC, is already backed by a cryptocurrency billionaire’s political action committee. Oregon’s 6th congressional district was created by the 2020 U.S. census and extends from Portland’s suburbs to the southwest, including the state capital of Salem and towns in the Willamette Valley and the Coastal Range.