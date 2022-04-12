Ukrainian in Japan returns home to help parents, country

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country, but Sasha Kaverina did just the opposite. She has left her home in Tokyo and returned to her homeland to rescue her parents after a Russian missile hit their apartment building. Kaverina’s primary mission was to get her parents out of their hometown in eastern Ukraine to a safer place in the west. She has rented an apartment in a town close to the Romanian border, but even there she hears air-raid warning sirens. Kaverina also worries that her parents may be killed if their hometown falls to the Russians.