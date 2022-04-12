Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:19 PM

Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster

KION

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 56 people have been killed and 28 remain missing in landslides and floods after a summer tropical depression unleashed pounding rain in the central and southern Philippines. Officials said nearly 200 villagers were injured mostly in the landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province. More rescuers and heavy equipment, including backhoes, arrived in the landslide-hit villages in Baybay. Its mayor, Jose Carlos Cari, said the weather cleared Wednesday, allowing the search and rescue work to go full force. Forty-seven of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, while nine others drowned in floodwaters in four central and southern provinces.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content