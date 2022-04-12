Rihanna talks fashion, motherhood as due date approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna has given a wide-ranging interview to Vogue, out Tuesday, as she continues to be out and about during her pregnancy. Now in her third trimester, the music star and fashion and beauty mogul says the birth of her first child wasn’t exactly planned. But it wasn’t not planned, either. Since her pregnancy reveal with A$AP Rocky in January, Rihanna has put her growing belly on full display in midriff and lacy couture. Hiding under a maternity tent, she says, simply isn’t her style. So how does she feel about the next part, when she actually gives birth. She fears postpartum depression the most, wondering whether she will feel emotionally “out of control.