Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man arrested in a fatal shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub was seen on the club’s surveillance video shooting “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd. Police arrested 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush on Monday, and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies. The shooting early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids during a birthday party killed 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids. Ten other people also were injured in the shooting. Police say Rush is seen in the business’ video firing a 9 mm handgun, killing Owens and seriously wounding a man. Police say a handgun found in Rush’s home was used in the shootings.