Podcast ‘Live from Mount Olympus’ readies for new adventure

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The podcast series “Live from Mount Olympus” is returning this month with the same Broadway swagger but with a new hero plucked from the pantheon of mythical Greek deities. The 10-episode second series focuses on Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter, and the queen of the underworld, who is voiced by Joanne Hernandez. The second season drops April 19 and will be hosted by theater veteran Ching Valdes-Aran playing Hecate with cameos by Anna Kendrick and Isabella Rossellini. The series is targeted for tweens, but the whole family can enjoy its pop culture references with everything from lightsabers to Marty McFly.