Marlee Matlin, George Takei mourn Gilbert Gottfried

NEW YORK (AP) — Marlee Matlin, George Takei and Jason Alexander are among the celebrities who are mourning comedian Gilbert Gottfried, whose died Tuesday at age 67 from a heart ailment. Director Judd Apatow said nobody was funnier than Gottfried on a roll. Oscar winner Marlee Matlin recounted how Gottfried pranked her on a plane by impersonating her interpreter. “Star Trek” actor George Takei recounted how Gottfried would make him laugh until his sides hurt. Seth MacFarlane said Gottfried was so funny on the film “A Million Ways to Die in the West” that it made it hard for him to do his job.