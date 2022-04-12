Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say an officer shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed him during a security check. It was the latest violent incident during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Authorities said the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer on Tuesday near a construction site. The officer, lightly wounded, shot the man and killed him. Police said the attacker was from Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The shooting raised to five the number of Palestinians killed in recent days, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a checkpoint in Bethlehem. Tensions during Ramadan run high. Last May, the friction sparked the Gaza war.