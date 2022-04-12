Gunmen kill more than 100 in Nigeria’s north, say survivors

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Survivors and local authorities say an armed gang has killed more than 100 people in a remote part of northern Nigeria. The attackers targeted four villages in the Kanam area of Plateau State, the most recent in a series of violent attacks in Nigeria’s north. Such attacks in Nigeria’s northern region have become frequent, especially between Fulani Muslims who are mostly cattle herders and Christian communities from the Hausa and other ethnic groups who are mainly farmers. The conflict over access to land and water has further worsened the sectarian division between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with its 206 million people deeply divided along religious lines.