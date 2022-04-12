Ginsburg’s art, fur coat, awards in auction to benefit opera

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so liked the caricature that accompanied an article about her that she got a copy from the artist and hung it in her Supreme Court office. That signed and inscribed print by artist Eleanor Davis is among 150 items from Ginsburg’s office and home at the Watergate in an online auction to benefit opera in Washington that will end in late April. An earthenware plate by Pablo Picasso that hung in Ginsburg’s dining room, a black mink coat with her name sewn in a pocket and a souvenir vase from the Capitol luncheon following former President Barack Obama’s first inaugural also are up for auction. The sale could raise $50,000 to $80,000 for the Washington National Opera, one of the late justice’s passions.