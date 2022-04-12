German court charges IS returnee over alleged slave abuse

BERLIN (AP) — Federal German prosecutors say a German woman who allegedly abused a Yazidi slave while in Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been charged with crimes against humanity and other offenses. The woman, identified only as Jalda A. in keeping with German privacy laws, was arrested upon her arrival back in Germany on Oct. 7. Before her repatriation, she had been held captive by Kurdish forces since late 2017. Prosecutors on Tuesday said she was charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes and being an accessory to genocide.