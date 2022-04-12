Ex-Puerto Rico police officer sentenced in corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and theft and conversion of government property. He was one of three ex-policemen charged in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Carlos Boyrie-Laboy had conspired with a fellow ex-officer and former police sergeant to break into homes in towns such as Naguabo and Yabucoa to steal items including fireworks, electronic equipment and thousands of dollars in cash. Authorities noted that the homes belonged to people who allegedly sold illegal fireworks and electronic equipment. The other two ex-officers pleaded guilty last year and were sentenced to two years in prison.