Epidemiologist: Drug supply fueled WVa crisis over poverty

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An epidemiologist testifying at West Virginia’s ongoing trial against three major pharmaceutical companies said the influx of prescription opioids into communities was the main driver of the state’s drug crisis. Dr. Katherine Keyes is the director of Columbia University’s Psychiatric Epidemiology Training Program. She said supply made a greater impact on the epidemic than poverty, job loss and other economic stressors. While economic conditions were the kindling of the crisis, she said “the opioid suppliers were the gasoline that was poured directly on that kindling.” Keyes was questioned on the stand during the state’s trial against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan and their family of companies.