Colombia’s leader touts peace efforts, says drugs are enemy

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a farewell appearance at the U.N. Security Council, Colombian President Ivan Duque is touting his government’s accomplishments in building peace, including steps to reintegrate more than 12,800 former rebels into society. But he warned Tuesday that drug trafficking remains the “greatest enemy” to achieving peace. Duque says over 8,600 of the ex-rebels are now involved in individual or collective projects that generate income and marketing and are building a better life for their families. He also cited new development plans for 14 territories that have led to more than $4 billion being invested in 70 municipalities with millions of people.