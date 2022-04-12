Bodies of 5 men, 1 woman found dumped on road in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have found the bodies of five men and one woman dumped on a roadside in the north-central state of Zacatecas. State prosecutors said Tuesday the bodies were found in the rural township of Pinos. They did not provide a cause of death or possible motive in the killings. The town is near the border with the neighboring state of San Luis Potosi, and prosecutors said the victims could have been from that state. But Zacatecas itself has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.