AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has declined a request this week from the House oversight committee regarding the contents of records that former President Donald Trump took to his Florida residence after leaving the White House. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday. The move could serve as a setback for Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform as it was ramping up its investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. The Washington Post first reported the development.