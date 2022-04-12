Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As the year began, New Yorkers were shuddering at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks under Times Square. The city’s new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” But on Tuesday, commuters faced an attack that evoked many riders’ deepest fears. A rush-hour train car filled with smoke as it pulled into a Brooklyn station. At least 33 gunshots rang out, hitting at least 10 people. It was a searing reminder of the city’s battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York City — particularly the subway system.