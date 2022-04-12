2 Pakistani officers, 2 militants killed in shootout in NW

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants have ambushed troops in a former Taliban stronghold in the northwest. It triggered an intense shootout in which two officers and two insurgents were killed. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The pre-dawn gunbattle happened in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military said the slain insurgents were involved in multiple past attacks on security forces. The military said the officers killed were an army major and a junior officer. It provided no further details.