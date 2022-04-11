South Dakota House to vote on impeaching attorney general

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House is set to decide whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct before and after he struck and killed a pedestrian on the shoulder of a highway. Troopers say that Ravnsborg was distracted before the September 2020 crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Opponents of impeachment say Ravnsborg need not be held accountable because he wasn’t on the job when the crash happened. An investigation committee from the Republican-controlled House voted 6-2 along party lines against impeachment after arguments that Ravnsborg’s actions were not part of his official duties in office. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has pushed for impeachment, saying that Ravnsborg lied to investigators.