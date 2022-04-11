Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids. Police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.