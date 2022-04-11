Olympian’s mother killed by stray bullet in her home

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

The mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian has died after being struck by a stray bullet fired from the street at another person while she was in her Connecticut home over the weekend. That’s according to police and her daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter on the Puerto Rico Olympic team who competed in the summer Olympics last year and in 2016. Mabel Martinez was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in her home in Waterbury, Connecticut. She was 56. Police said a man who was walking outside, who was shot in the leg and survived, appeared to be the intended target. No arrests have been announced.