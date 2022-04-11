NSO turns to US Supreme Court for immunity in WhatsApp suit

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli spyware maker NSO Group has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court as it seeks to head off a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. In a filing to the Supreme Court, NSO said it should be recognized as a foreign government agent and therefore entitled to immunity. WhatsApp parent Facebook sued NSO in 2019 for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. It is trying to block NSO from Facebook platforms and servers and seeks unspecified damages. Granting sovereign immunity to NSO would greatly hinder WhatsApp’s case. NSO hopes to see the case dismissed.