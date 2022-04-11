New Mexico governor’s mother, Sonja Lujan, dies at age 82

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s mother has died of natural causes. Sonja Lujan was 82. The governor’s office issued a statement Monday, saying Sonja Lujan died Sunday. The governor had told reporters last week that her mother’s health had declined and that she was in hospice care at the governor’s residence in Santa Fe. In a statement, the first-term governor described her mom as “one of a kind.” She remembered her as a dedicated advocate for children with disabilities. The governor said she was inspired by her mother’s tenacity and determination.