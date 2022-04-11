Murder charge over self-induced abortion dismissed in Texas

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge formally dismissing a murder charge Monday against a 26-year-old woman over a self-induced abortion did not quiet outrage or questions surrounding the case, including why prosecutors ever brought it to a grand jury. A woman who ends her own pregnancy cannot be charged with a crime under Texas law. Officials in rural Starr County, along the U.S.-Mexico border, have not released details about why they decided to pursue a case against Lizelle Herrera after being contacted by a hospital. News of Herrera’s arrest on Thursday raised alarms for abortion-rights advocates.