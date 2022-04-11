Judge weighs cameras in next trial over George Floyd’s death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge will hear arguments Monday on whether to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd. Judge James Cahill allowed it for ex-Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial last year. He made an exception to Minnesota’s normal rules, citing the need to balance safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic against a public trial. Now Cahill must decide whether to allow the same sort of access for the trial set to begin in June for three other former officers, who are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.