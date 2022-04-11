Jailed Egypt activist becomes UK citizen in push for freedom

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The family of a leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist who has been imprisoned for more than 3 1/2 years has obtained a British passport. The development Monday is likely meant to pressure Egyptian authorities to release him. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, an outspoken dissident, rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak. He spent most of the past decade behind bars and has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule. He was first sentenced in 2014 after being convicted of taking part in an unauthorized protest and allegedly assaulting a police officer.