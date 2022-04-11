Italy’s premier to sign gas deal with Algeria amid war

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi is traveling to Algeria to sign a deal for more natural gas as European Union countries urgently seek alternative energy sources following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is Italy’s biggest supplier representing 40% of total imports, followed by Algeria, which provides some 21 billion cubic meters of gas by pipeline. The new deal would add an additional 9 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria, just eclipsing Russia’s 29 billion cubic meters a year. Europe is trying to cut its reliance Russian natural gas imports quickly. There’s also concern Russia might turn off the taps in reprisal for sanctions, which would have devastating effects on the European economy.