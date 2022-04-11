Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan

By WILL WEISSERT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technologically glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet more political peril. He’s saddled with sagging approval ratings and inflation at a 40-year high. The president will promote his economic plans to help rural families struggling with higher costs. He’ll also showcase the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last fall.