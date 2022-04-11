India’s northwest reels under unusual early heat wave

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An unusually early heat wave has brought more extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such weather conditions could become typical. The India Meteorological Department forecast that the temperature in New Delhi would reach 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, nearly eight degrees above normal. The weather agency declares a heat wave when the temperature is at least 4.5 C (8 F) above average. The main summer months — April, May and June — are always excruciatingly hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. But the heat wave has arrived early and grown particularly intense in the past decade, killing hundreds every year.